Horrific! Snake peeps out of frog’s gaping jaws; this photo will terrify you, give you nightmares for weeks

The photograph of a snake peeping out of a gaping snake is going viral on social media. (Source: Twitter)

It is a perfectly timed photograph taken years ago somewhere in Australia. But, it is making rounds on social media now. A snake has been photographed peeping out of the mouth of a frog screaming! Everyone’s initial reaction to the picture would be of horror and the conclusion would be – this creature is moving closer to its last breath! The picture has been taken with brilliant timing.

As per National Geographic report, the photo was posted on Reddit and was titled “One Last Scream Into the Abysssss.” It shows the gaping mouths of two different species giving the photographer a platform to take a perfect picture. National Geographic Explorer Jodi Rowley identified the species on Twitter as a green tree frog, Litoria caerulea, which can be found all over Australia and New Guinea. It typically feeds on amphibians, but also catches mice or other frogs. The female frog is about four inches long, but the male ones are smaller and usually three inches long.

“It really has more to do with prey being smaller than the mouth size and moving across the frog’s field of view,” said Karen Lips, a conservation biologist at the University of Maryland, to the National Geographic. Lips said that since snakes have long, thin bodies, it may have been difficult for the frog to gulp it down all at once. The photographer likely captured this photo mid-gulp as the snake attempted one last escape to freedom, said Lips in the Nat Geo report.