Hong Kong property prices: Flats size of a double-bed to be sold at this whopping price

The Hong Kong Government, a few months back, gave its approval to developers’ plans to sell flats with 60 square feet size (about the size of a double bed) and these are, considering the skyrocketing realty prices there, likely to be priced at around $500,000! Last month, about a dozen bidders gathered to buy a portfolio of as many as 17 shopping centres from Link (which is Asia’s largest listed real estate investment trust ). The winner of the bidding offered over $3 billion, which was at a 50 percent premium to the value of assets by end of the September quarter, a Financial Times report said.

After the end of the auction, a single office building, ‘The Center’, was also sold to a developer for a whopping price of $5 billion. The skyscraper was earlier owned by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, the company CK Asset Holdings confirmed, suggesting that the prices in city’s booming property sector had no desire to slow down.

As per the statement by the company, the buyer was CHMT Peaceful Development Asia Property Limited, incorporated under the British Virgin Islands. The company is a “special purpose vehicle” set up to undertake the acquisition, the statement further said.

These two transactions were done at a time when properties in Hong Kong and China are subject to contrasting trends. Observers believe that the city is in the middle of a bubble, more importantly, properties for official and residents, rates of which will move up inevitably.

The Link auction is a shift from the speculative frenzy, giving proof of a more careful tone of buyers, both local or international, suggesting new macro trends that will play an important role in the property market on both sides of the border.

Next year, instead of luxury, affordability and mass market will play an important role, not just for the real estate market but for consumption as a whole, as compared to the more speculative calculations around big malls, and land for apartments and office towers that are the objects of auctions.

Link malls are not dependent on demand from the mainland. Luxury malls in Hong Kong have been hugely affected due to the dip in a number of tourists, down by almost 15 percent, since the anti-corruption campaign started in China.