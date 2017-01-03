Hindus in Pakistan can now get their marriages registered

There are penalties for violating the provisions of the bill, which allows Hindus to finally have a proof of marriage document. (Reuters)

The Pakistan Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has unanimously approved the Hindu Marriage Bill, which will enable the said community to get their marriages registered and to appeal in courts of law in cases of separation.

In addition, there are penalties for violating the provisions of the bill, which allows Hindus to finally have a proof of marriage document. The bill passed on Monday also allows separated Hindu persons to remarry.

Clause 17 of the bill states that a Hindu widow “shall have the right to re-marry of her own will and consent after the death of her husband provided a period of six months has lapsed after the husband’s death”.

Earlier in September, the National Assembly had passed the Hindu Marriage Bill 2016, paving way for the adoption of a comprehensive and widely-acceptable family law for Hindus living in Pakistan, reports the Dawn.