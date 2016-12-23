‘Hillary Clinton didn’t know why she ran for President’

US Vice President Joe Biden has said that Hillary Clinton felt compelled to run for President despite lacking a clear campaign vision, a media report said. (Reuters)

US Vice President Joe Biden has said that Hillary Clinton felt compelled to run for President despite lacking a clear campaign vision, a media report said. (Reuters)

“I don’t think she ever really figured it out,” Biden said in an interview to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

“And by the way, I think it was really hard for her to decide to run.”

The Vice President said that the former presidential hopeful likely felt obliged to run for the post and that the historic nature of her bid weighed on her decision-making.

“She thought she had no choice but to run. That, as the first woman who had an opportunity to win the presidency, I think it was a real burden on her,” he said.

You may also like to watch:

Thursday’s interview was the latest assessment from the President Barack Obama administration about why Democrats fared so poorly in this year’s vote.

Biden, along with Obama, have argued their party did not pay enough attention to working-class voters outside large urban centres.

He told the daily that there was “a bit of elitism that’s crept in” to Democratic thinking.

“What are the arguments we’re hearing? ‘Well, we’ve got to be more progressive.’ I’m not saying we should be less progressive,” Biden said. “We should be proud of where the hell we are, and not yield an inch.

“In the meantime, you can’t eat equality,” he added.