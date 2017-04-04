Here is how Donald Trump plans to tame North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Asked how he would tackle North Korea, Trump said: “I’m not going to tell you. You know, I am not the United States of the past where we tell you where we are going to hit in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump in very strong words said that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea’s nuclear programme. In an interview with Financial Times, Trump said “China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone.” Asked how he would tackle North Korea, Trump said: “I’m not going to tell you. You know, I am not the United States of the past where we tell you where we are going to hit in the Middle East. Trump comments come just days before he is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida. The two are expected to discuss a number of issues, including North Korea, trade and territorial disputes in the South China Sea during their meeting on Thursday and Friday.

While China provides diplomatic and economic support to its neighbor, it claims that its influence over Kim Jong Un’s government is limited. The relationship between the US and China has been uncertain since Trump’s election. During his campaign, he accused China of unfair trade practices and threatened to raise import taxes on Chinese goods and declare Beijing a currency manipulator, though it is unclear whether Trump will follow through with either threat.

You may also like to watch:

Trump told the newspaper that he doesn’t “want to talk about tariffs yet, perhaps the next time we meet.” Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, also offered tough talk on China, saying on ABC’s “This Week” that the US is pressing China to take a firmer stand regarding North Korea’s nuclear programme. UN resolutions have failed so far to deter North Korea from conducting nuclear and missile tests. Last year, the North conducted two nuclear tests and two dozen tests of ballistic missiles.

(With inputs from agencies)