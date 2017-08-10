Hawaii is preparing for Nuclear Attack threat; here is what the state doing

US state and military officials assume that a very few time will be available for Hawaii residents in case the North Korea attacks the Island with Nuke bomb.(Reuters)

It seems the United States of America has taken North Korea’s threat of Nuclear Strike quite seriously. Hawaii, a US state situated in the Central Pacific, is making preparations in case of nuclear attack on the Island, CNN reported. US state and military officials assume that a very few time will be available for Hawaii residents in case the North Korea attacks the Island with a nuclear bomb. As per the report, the state has been working on updating preparations for last seven months. As per some US military officials, only a time of 15 minutes will be left for the residents in case of an attack. “If North Korea uses an intercontinental ballistic missile, from launch to impact (in Hawaii) is approximately 20 minutes,” Lt Col. Charles Anthony, director of public affairs for the state’s Department of Defense, was quoted as saying by the CNN.

Vern Miyagi, the administrator for Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency, said that Pacific Command would take about five minutes to characterise a launch, which ultimately means the population would have about 15 minutes to take shelter. The state is working on how to warn its 1.4 million residents. The primary task is for emergency management officials, who are working on reinstating an attack warning system similar to the air raid sirens. A target of November has been set by the officials to test the outdoor attack warning sirens.