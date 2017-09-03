Has North Korea dared Donald Trump, rest of the world with sixth ‘nuclear test’: Here’s all we know so far

FILE – In this April 13, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea’s military says North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test. South Korea’s military said Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it detected a strong earthquake, hours after Pyongyang claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. (AP Photo)

North Korea may have carried out sixth nuclear test, experts fear this after a 6.3 magnitude shook the country. Here’s all that we know about the development, which is likely to further tense the situation in the Korean peninsula: