Hard work begins Monday, says Brexit minister David Davis on eve of talks with European Union

British Brexit minister David Davis. (Reuters)

The British Brexit minister David Davis will lead a team to Brussels on Monday for the first round of official talks to negotiate Britain leaving the European Union (EU). A statement issued by Davis’ department Sunday in London said “Despite European leaders’ attempts to leave open the possibility of Britain remaining in the UK, Davis will make it clear that he is determined to achieve a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the UK.” Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis described the talks as a mission to deliver on the will of the British people following the referendum of a year ago, Xinhua news reported.

Davis will lead a team of experienced negotiators to Brussels, confident that he can get a positive outcome and secure a new deep and special partnership with the EU, said his spokesman. “He will also set out a bold vision for the UK’s future after it leaves the EU and the exciting opportunities that will arise from our exit,” added the statement. After ten months of planning, Davis will meet with the EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier to agree the structure of the negotiations ahead, so officials have a framework within which to discuss substantive issues. Davis said in a statement Sunday: “Now, the hard work begins. We must secure a deal that works for all parts of the United Kingdom, and enables us to become a truly global Britain.”

“Leaving gives us the opportunity to forge a bright new future for the UK — one where we are free to control our borders, pass our own laws and do what independent sovereign countries do,” he said. The start of the negotiations comes as work continues across the British government to prepare Britain for life outside of the EU.