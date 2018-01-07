Handling from fake news to fake book: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today said that he had to put up with the fake news from the very first day of his presidential campaign and now he has to put up with a fake book, referring to a controversial book that characterises his presidency as inept. ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ by author Michael Wolff, which went on sale on Friday, sent shockwaves throughout the political world as vivid excerpts were released and content from the book led Trump to denounce Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist. Trump’s attorney also sent a cease and desist letter to Bannon and initiated a move to prevent its publication. Wolff says his work is based on more than 200 interviews and that he took up “something like a semi-permanent seat on a couch in the West Wing” following the president’s inauguration for a close-up insight into the fledgling administration.

In an anecdote, billionaire Robert Mercer offered Trump’s campaign $5 million, and Trump is “clueless” as to why Mercer would invest in him, Washington Post quoted the book as saying. “I have had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President” Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning before he left the presidential retreat of Camp David in Maryland for White House. “Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!” a confident Trump asserted.

Trump spent the weekend in Camp David holding meetings with the Republican Congressional leadership planning strategy for the new year. Twitter, has emerged as the most favoured medium of the US President to communicate with his supporters and share his views with the world. In another tweet of the day, Trump slammed CNN, which he reiterated is a fake news. “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!” he said. Taper is one of the top anchors on CNN.