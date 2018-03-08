Hafiz Saeed for Prime Minister? 26/11 mastermind’s political outfit MML gets Pak EC go-ahead

Pakistan EC registers Hafiz Saaed political party MML

In a development that brings Pakistan’s double standards to the fore, the country’s Election Commission has given its go-ahead to the registration of UN-designated global terrorist and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s political wing of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the Milli Muslim League. The decision comes after the Islamabad High Court permitted the Milli Muslim League to be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, in October 2017, the Election Commission of the nation had rejected the registration plea of the party. Notably, even the Pakistan government has stated that it is against the registration of Hafiz Saeed’s political outfit. Back in 2017, in a letter to the Election Commission, the Interior Ministry of Pakistan had said that the JuD and its charity wing, Falah-i-Insaaniyat, are under sanctions within the country and internationally as well.

While permitting the registration of Hafiz Saeed’s JuD political face MML, the Islamabad High Court, as per reports, observed that the Election Commission and the Pakistan government have not been able to prove their ground of concern against the party in the court of law. Hafiz Saeed’s MML was launched in August 2017. The party even fielded a candidate in an independent capacity in a by-election on a seat that fell vacant due to the disqualification of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In the upcoming general elections which are scheduled to be held later this year in Pakistan, Saeed’s MML will take active part and may emerge as a frontliner political party, as per reports. The EC’s nod has triggered angry reactions from the Indian side. Speaking to a private news channel, Retired Major General GD Bakshi said that nothing can be ‘more appalling’ than this as Pakistan is streamlining terror giving a chance to Hafiz Saeed to become a minister in the coming days. Hafiz Saeed can also become the Prime Minister of Pakistan with his finger on the nuclear button, GD Bakshi added.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court had directed the Pakistan and Punjab governments not to arrest or put Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest until further orders. It must be noted that Hafiz Saeed has a bounty of 10 million dollars on its head.