H-1B visa problem: New book reveals two facets of Donald Trump on this issue, know what it says

New book reveals two facets of Donald Trump on H1B visa issue

It is difficult to understand United States’ Donald Trump. Take H-1B visa issue for instance. A book named ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’, written by journalist Michael Wolff claims something contrary to what Trump has always advocated. Trump rode to victory after an election campaign which saw him condemning the ‘easy’ regulations relating to the H1B visa. He promised to tighten the noose over the extension of the H-1B visa. After coming to power, he also took steps in this regard.

However, the recently launched book by Wolff claims that Trump is in favour of helping out those in need of H-1B visas. The book says — The (then) president-elect (Trump) enjoyed being courted. On December 14, a high-level delegation from Silicon Valley came to Trump Tower to meet him. Later that afternoon, according to a source privy to details of the conversation, Trump called Rupert Murdoch, who asked him how the meeting had gone. “Oh, great, just great,” said Trump. “These guys really need my help. Obama was not very favourable to them, too much regulation. This is really an opportunity for me to help them. Take this H-1B visa issue. They really need these H-1B visas.”

Notably, the content of the book hasn’t been taken well by the Trump administration. The White House described the work as ‘fiction’. The alleged considerate view of Trump towards the H-1B visa in the book appears contrary to his public views on this popular work visa. The book comes a day after the reports of the Trump administration considering the tweaking of norms to prevent H-1B visa extensions surfaced. As per various media reports, the US Department of Homeland Security is considering a proposal that could potentially lead to large-scale deportation of foreigners on H-1B visas for high-speciality workers waiting for their Green Card.

The above-stated proposal is in line with Trump’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ policy. If the proposal goes through, it could put the visa status of between 500,000 and 750,000 Indians in jeopardy, sending them back home abruptly.