Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivers on promise, solves curious case of burger patty; storm in a teacup? Judge yourself

Sundar Pichai corrects the Burger emoji mishap (Source: Twitter/ Emojipedia)

Now, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has proved to the world that he is a man of his word by fixing the most bizarre of issues over which a storm was blowing on the Internet for weeks. And what was the hot topic? A digital ‘burger’! Addressing one of the most “critical” issues of the company, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has corrected the placement of cheese on Google’s version of the cheeseburger emoji! Yes, you definitely read that right! Want the lowdown? Read on. The story started exactly a month ago, when Thomas Baekdal, the founder of Baekdal Media, pointed out the differences between the placement of cheese in Apple’s and Google’s burger emojis to Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, sparking a major debate on the platform. The complaint grabbed Sundar’s attention and while responding to Baekdal, he proclaimed that he would “drop everything else we are doing” and address the issue. In the upcoming Android 8.1 Oreo update, Google’s burger emoji will sport cheese on top of the patty — which burger connoisseurs argue is the best combination for a cheesy, melt in the mouth, juicy burger to bite into.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! http://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Moreover, even the beer emoji, which earlier showed a half-filled beer mug, has been updated to a fully filled one. The new emojis were tweeted out by Emojipedia captioned, “@sundarpichai delivers: Google has fixed their burger emoji.” The announcement of the change generated quite a joyous buzz on social media. Tweeple immediately started sharing their thoughts and opinions about this new change. Even Baekdal, who initiated the discussion, gave a nod to the change, tweeting, ”it’s official”.

We solved one problem, let’s take it up a notch ???????????? http://t.co/asPflD0khJ — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) November 29, 2017

According to Emojipedia, the hamburger emoji was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015. Since then it’s been up to each company to decide how it wants to render the two buns, meat patty, and cheese.

Hmmm. All this food talk must have made you hungry. Time to head for the neighbourhood eating joint? Or would you rather order online?