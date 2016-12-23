Going to the US? Be ready to show your Facebook & LinkedIn accounts

According to a report, foreign travellers to the US are being asked to ‘enter information about their online presence’. The list of social media accounts required includes Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube, where travellers have to fill the links upon arrival. (Reuters)

In a bid to ‘identify potential threats’, the US government has reportedly decided to ask for your social media accounts when you enter the country. According to a report in Politico, foreign travellers to the US are being asked to ‘enter information about their online presence’. The list of social media accounts required includes Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube, where travellers have to fill the links upon arrival. The aim of the US government, according to the Politico report, is to spot individuals who have ties with ISIS and other terrorist groups. This idea was presented a long time back, but there was severe criticism regarding the same. The Internet Association which represents the social media websites had argued that such a policy is against freedom of expression and also exposed foreigners to newer security risks.

Michael W. Macleod-Ball, chief of staff for the American Civil Liberties Union’s Washington office told Politico that there is no clarity on the rules or guidelines regarding the treatment of the information. Politico quoted a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection saying that the change was approved on December 19 and was meant to ‘identify potential threats’. It is not yet clear if the government can immediately stop anyone from entering the country based on their social media accounts. According to the report, currently, they will not stop people if they refused to fill up the form.This comes at a time when Donald Trump is about to become the President of the United States. During his campaign, he had called for a ban on Muslims entering the country. This new policy might be tricky for people from the Middle East and according to activists this will lead to potential abuses and intense scrutiny as the information will be stored by the government.

