Global community should recognise Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism: China

China today asked the international community to recognise the efforts made by Pakistan in counter terrorism, amid mounting pressure on its all-weather ally to take action aganist terror groups and dismantle their safe havens. Reacting to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s remarks in New Delhi that terror safe havens in Pakistan will not be tolerated, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said for many years Islamabad has made positive efforts and “great sacrifices” on counter-terrorism front. “Pakistan has made important contributions for world peace and maintaining regional stability. We believe that the international community should recognise the efforts made by Pakistan in counter-terrorism,” he said. Geng, however, said the Chinese side supports international community in the fight against terrorism. Referring to Tillerson’s visit to Islamabad, Geng said, “We welcome Pakistan and the US to conduct counter-terrorism cooperation based on mutual respect and jointly committed regional and world peace and stability.”

Tillerson and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a joint statement after their comprehensive talks on a range of key issues yesterday, asked Pakistan to take action against terror groups, which the US said are now threatening the stability of the Pakistani government as well. “Terror safe havens will not be tolerated,” Tillerson has said while assuring full support to India in fighting terrorism. Speaking on Indo-US ties, Geng said, “We welcome India and Pakistan and all other countries in the world to develop friendly cooperation. We believe this relationship is conducive the regional stability besides regional development and prosperity.