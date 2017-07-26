Girl charged with plotting UK terror attack with ISIS fighter

A 17-year-old girl in the UK has been charged with terrorism offences after allegedly communicating with an Islamic State terror group fighter in Syria to plan a terror attack in Britain. (Representative Image)

A 17-year-old girl in the UK has been charged with terrorism offences after allegedly communicating with an Islamic State terror group fighter in Syria to plan a terror attack in Britain. Scotland Yard said she has been charged with an intent to commit acts of terrorism by “communicating with the ISIS fighter in Syria and arranging to receive weapons in order to conduct an attack in the UK; receiving instructions on how to train and use weapons; and reaching out to another to receive assistance in completing plan contrary to section 5 (1)(a) and (3) Terrorism Act 2006”.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of her age, is accused of communicating with an ISIS fighter based in Syria and arranging to receive weapons to be used in the planned attack. “This follows an investigation by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” a Metropolitan Police statement said. The teenager, who appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in a tracksuit today, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey court in London on August 11. Prosecutor Karen Jones told the court that the girl and an ISIS fighter hatched a plan to conduct an attack in the UK.

“Following his death she communicated with others. She was effectively going to receive ‘pineapples’ — otherwise known as hand grenades — and a firearm to carry out an attack in the UK. She named a desire to become a martyr,” Jones told the court. The girl was previously charged with terror offences in April and is due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow in relation to that charge. Those allegations relate to self-radicalising, communicating with a person within ISIS and possessing a flight booking to Turkey with the intention to travel on to Syria.