German zoo allowed children to swim with crocodiles, court bans it, but here is shocking news!

A major disappointment has come for children in Germany’s Friedberg. Authorities have just banned them from swimming with alligators and crocodiles! Surely, this would count as a blesing for a normal parent! As per a Newsweek report, a popular zoo that allows children to swim with these reptiles won’t have this attraction from now onwards after a court has banned this activity.

Earlier, the zoo allowed children to feed and swim along with the reptiles, but only if a guide from the zoo was present. But now, adults will be the only ones able to swim with the crocodiles.The ban comes after the decision of a local court, which stated that a barrier must be present at all times and even the adults must be warned of close contacts with the reptiles.

The shocking thing is that while the kids can no longer do so, adults are still being allowed to swim with the fierce reptiles!

“Only here you get the opportunity not only to see and observe crocodiles up close but also to ‘understand’ them. Unique experiences under a guide’s watch include the breakfast buffet in the enclosure with the crocodiles, and swimming with them – the latter being for adults only”, reads the website of the Crocodile Zoo in Germany’s Friedberg.

As per reports, the popular park had faced legal action in the past and was on the verge of shutting down following the death of an elephant. But, the zoo won the case and has continued to operate. The owners of the zoo have claimed that there were no incidents with visitors in the past, and that the crocodiles and alligators are tame and pose no danger. Incidents pertaining to such cases have happened earlier as well. In 2016, a 2-year-old boy pulled by an alligator into a lagoon near a Walt Disney World hotel in United States’ Florida. This kind of horrific case has also led to such steps by the authorities.