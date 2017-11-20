  3. German coalition talks break down after FDP pulls out

German coalition talks break down after FDP pulls out

Talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government after an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down on Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) pulled out

By: | Published: November 20, 2017 4:44 AM
(Source: Reuters)

Talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government after an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down on Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) pulled out, citing irreconcilable differences.The decision by the FDP means that Merkel will either seek to form a minority government with the Greens or a new election will be held. “Today there was no progress but rather there were setbacks because targeted compromises were questioned,” FDP leader Christian Lindner told reporters. Hans Michelbach, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc, said earlier that an agreement had been reached with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) to abolish the “solidarity tax” by 2021. The FDP had made abolishing the tax, which was due to expire in 2019, an election promise.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top