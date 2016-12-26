George Michael death: Musical world pays tribute on Twitter

British singer George Michael performing at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. (File Photo/AP)

George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal commentary, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53. With the news of his death surfaced, Twitter poured in with reactions of musicians and singers.

”I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.” – Elton John, on Instagram.

”Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx” – Michael’s Wham! groupmate Andrew Ridgeley on Twitter. Yog stands for ”Yours Only George”.

”Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of (at) GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent (hash)sad (hash)sad (hash)sad” – Martin Fry of band ABC.

”This is so crazy. I was just at his house the morning of the 23rd. So crazy.” – producer-musician Nile Rodgers.

”Can’t believe George Michael has passed … one of the greatest singers and writers the UK ever produced. I’m really saddened … a lovely man.” – singer Howard Jones.

Other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. A lot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx” – producer-musician Mark Ronson on Twitter.

”I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent.” – singer-songwriter Alison Moyet on Twitter.

”It’s hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end.” – pop group Simply Red on Twitter.