George Michael dead; Check out the pop icon’s top 10 biggest hits

The legendary British pop star George Michael died on December 25, leaving his fans to end their Christmas day on a sorrowful note. (Reuters)

The legendary British pop star George Michael died on December 25, leaving his fans to end their Christmas day on a sorrowful note. Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, died at the age of 53 at his home in Goring, England. His publicist Cindi Berger confirmed his death and said he had not been ill but died peacefully at home on Christmas. Michael who had a fairly successful solo career, gave numerous hits, although he rocketted to stardom as at the head of musical group Wham! – a duo formed by George Michael himself and Andrew Ridgeley in 1981. While George got instant fame with Wham!, his career did not go as well when he went solo. But the initial years provided him the kind of momentum that lasted virtually till the day he died. Here are 10 hits of George Michael, which had its own magical stance:

1. The list is topped by ‘Careless Whisper’ by Wham! which went on to become one of the biggest-ever hits in pop history. It stood at No 1 for as long as 3 weeks in the year 1985. Also it is one of the only Wham! songs on which Andrew Ridgeley receives a songwriting credit. The video has garnered over 160 million views on YouTube till date.

2. ‘Last Christmas’, the song which had been an annual favorite around Christmas time and holiday season, none of us would have ever realized that the fate would have it in its way and Michael would die on Christmas day itself.

3. ‘Everything She Wants’ a propulsive dance track that presents yet another side of the Michael persona.

4. I Want Your Sex’ stood fourth in the list and was the second most popular song back in 1987

5. One of the biggest hits of all time by George, which went on becoming the title track of Michael’s 1987 behemoth of an album, was ‘Faith.’ In fact, it becomes hard to think of 80’s music without ‘Faith’ coming to mind.

6. A dance track ‘Freedom ‘90’, which had a sense of providing a brief autobiographical sketch of Wham! comes in at 5.

7. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me’, a hit sung by George Michael with Elton John, was released in 1992. The legend’s music never seemed to stop.

8. Another hit in 2004, was titled ‘Flawless’. It rocked the world.

9. Same year as ‘Flawless’, another song that was really appreciated was titled ‘Amazing’. It became a regular feature in clubs across America and the world.

10. ‘One More Try’, this song gives a certain chill or may be, cause tears to well-up. Released in 1988, was also one of the most-heard songs by Michael.

We pray for George Michael to rest in peace, a superstar whose legend will never die.