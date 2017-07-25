General Qamar Javed Bajwa voices concern over blame game against Pakistan

Gen Bajwa met Gen John W Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan. (Image: Twitter)

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today expressed concern over the blame game perpetrated by some elements in the US and Afghanistan to undermine his country’s role in war against terrorism. Gen Bajwa met Gen John W Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan, at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed the regional security situation and border management issues.

“COAS raised concern over the blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and USA to undermine Pakistan’s contributions towards war on terror,” the army said in a statement. Gen Bajwa said it’s not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when policy review is being undertaken in the US. “Despite provocations, Pakistan will continue to act positively as we consider defeat of terrorism as a national interest,” the statement quoted him as saying.

It said the two generals “agreed on the need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region.” US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was also present during the meeting. The meeting took place on a day when more than 50 people were killed in Pakistan and Afghanistan in two separate terror attacks.