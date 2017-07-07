G20 Summit: In big embarrassment, Donald Trump finds it difficult to get a hotel room

Trump’s team had to wait for an abnormally long time to book accommodation for the President and his travelling staff. (Reuters)

In what seemed to be a big embarrassment, US President Donald Trump found it difficult to get hotel rooms for himself and his team at the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Independent.co.uk reports that Trump’s team had to wait for an abnormally long time to book accommodation for the President and his travelling staff. The report adds that there were no rooms available in the city as all the major hotels were booked. The local newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt reported that the Four Seasons, a multi-national hotel chain, had to turn Trump’s team away as they were full. The incident looks like an irony in Trump’s case as the US President himself owns a chain of luxury hotels across the globe. Buzzfeed reported that of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and his massive delegation are staying at the Four Seasons as well two other high-end hotels. Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying at the Park Hyatt, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make camp at the Atlantic Kempinski with India and Canada. However, Trump is likely to be hosted by Hamburg government’s Senate House, while his staff will likely stay at the US Consulate there.

This is not the first time a US official has to face such trouble. In a somewhat similar incident, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had to stay several miles away at a sanitarium, outside of Bonn, where the other leaders at the February G20 ministers’ meeting had stayed. In another embarrassment for Trump, several media houses reported that during his Poland, First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda declined to shake hands with him and chose to greet the FLOTUS instead. The video of what was reported as a ‘debacle’ went viral within minutes.