G20 Summit 2017 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with Britain, Italy and few other countries today

Prime Minister Modi’s 11-point action agenda on Friday at G20 included deterrent action against countries supporting terrorism. (Photo: narendramodi.in)

G20 Summit 2017: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday is expected to hold bilateral talks with Britain, Italy, South Korea, Italy, Mexico, Argentina and Vietnam over a number of issues. Earlier, on the first day of G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on terrorism in Germany’s Hamburg, presented an 11-point action agenda for counter-terrorism even as he stated the need to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation amongst the G-20 nations. PM Modi, who was the lead speaker on the theme of terrorism at the Leaders Retreat, said that be it Daesh or al-Qaeda in the Middle East, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed or the Haqqani network in the South Asia or the Boko Haram in Nigeria, they are all guided by the same ideology hatred and manslaughter. On the 2nd day of G20 Summit 2017, there will be discussions on the important issues like Africa, Digitalisation, Women Empowerment and Employment.

Here are all the LIVE updates:-

11:30 AM India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always: PM Narendra Modi to Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau

India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always. : )⁠⁠⁠⁠ http://t.co/rRKW1VtqCX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2017

11:10 AM WATCH PM Modi at BRICS Leaders’ informal meeting in Hamburg, Germany

#WATCH PM Modi at BRICS Leaders’ informal meeting in Hamburg, Germany http://t.co/PKFwKhn4I6 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017

10:52 AM Prime Minister Modi’s 11-point action agenda on Friday at G20 included deterrent action against countries supporting terrorism and banning entry of leaders of such countries to the G-20 nations; exchange of suspected terrorist list among the G-20 nations and joint action against them and to simplify and expedite extradition and other legal processes.