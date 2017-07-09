G20 Summit 2017: Brave pizza delivery boy braves protesters, cops to fulfill order, turns online sensation; watch video

His service was considered so important that the gathered policemen, dressed in their riot gear, did not ask stop him. (Source: Reuters)

The G20 Summit which witnessed unprecedented protests, concluded on Saturday with many who took part in the meet claiming that they had never before witnessed such intense action by protesters at the event. Close to 1 lakh people protested against the event which hosts leaders of the largest economies in teh world. The numbers were indeed massive – in fact some 10,000 Left-leaning protesters too turned up and there was violence and arson during the entire event. The Left-protesters had held the city hostage and the threat of violence was so great that the local police did not give clearance to the cavalcade of the US First Lady Melania Trump to go to the historic port of the city and she had to stay closetted in her hotel. However, it was not all doom and gloom there, at least one incident lightened the atmosphere a bit. And the cops on duty were quite comfortable with what was going on.

Amidst all the chaos and violence a new hero has emerged! And no, he isn’t a policeman or a volunteer or fireman or anybody else you may think of. He is a humble Domino’s Pizza delivery boy, who rose to the challenge and got onto his metallic steed and ventured out to do what he does best – deliver piping hot pizzas to customers and that too, on time. And he showed everybody that he could keep his head when all about him were losing theirs. The tale of the delivery boy’s devotion to duty in the face of great odds could have remained a secret had it not been for a video in which the delivery boy was seen riding his scooter through the strife-hit streets of the German city – he motored through the crowd of protesters very, very carefully.

This pizza delivery man is the real MVP pic.twitter.com/kHr1M1v44P — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 9, 2017

And what is more, his service was considered so important that the gathered policemen, dressed in their riot gear, did not ask stop him, leave alone berate him. It was teh most nonchalant drives ever seen by anyone, surely!