Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont asks Spain to restore his government

Catalonia’s former president Carles Puigdemont. (Reuters)

Catalonia’s fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his “legitimate government.” Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels yesterday that Spain should “recognise the election results of December 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia.” Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deposed Puigdemont and his cabinet after Catalonia’s regional parliament voted in favour of a declaration of independence from the rest of the country in October. But pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week. Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid a judicial investigation into suspicions of rebellion by him and his government. He did not say if he plans to return to Spain, where an arrest warrants awaits him. Rajoy said on Friday that he plans to convene Catalonia’s newly elected parliament on January 17.

In-house rules of Catalonia’s parliament require that a candidate to form a government be present.