French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India in early 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron will fly to India at the beginning of next year to attend the International Solar Energy Summit, his office said.

Macron told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation that he would make his first visit to India since he took office on May 7 to take part in the meeting.

“They noted the positive dynamic … of the International Solar Alliance, which aims to optimize the exploitation of solar energy potential, modernize energy systems, universalize access to energy and accelerate economic development,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Elysee as saying on Friday.

The French President’s office added the alliance that wins the support of more than 100 solar-rich countries “is fully in line with the efforts of France and India to achieve the objectives set by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change”.

The International Solar Energy Summit is an initiative taken by both sides to tackle climate change and develop solar energy use.

Former French President Francois Hollande and Modi launched the International Solar in 2015 to encourage the development of clean energy.