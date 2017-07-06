French President Emmanuel Macron aka James Bond? This photo has a lot to do with it

The latest picture of Emmanuel Macron has whipped Twitter into a frenzy. Macron had posted a photo of his and it has won both hearts and minds. (Image: Twitter) The latest picture of Emmanuel Macron has whipped Twitter into a frenzy. Macron had posted a photo of his and it has won both hearts and minds. The picture showcases the adventurous side of Macron. In the picture, Macron can be seen in a harness and being dropped onto the French nuclear submarine Le Terrible, in the midst of the sea via a helicopter. The crew at the surface of the submarine can be seen pulling him towards them. There is danger aplenty in the whole incident and the same becomes worse considering this was the President of France hanging from a thin rope. Things usually do not go wrong, but tragedies have a habit of happening. Fortunately, nothing went wrong here and Macron made it down safely, to the relief of one and all. But in the process, he sure has won a lot of admirers and a new moniker as well – James Bond!

The French president’s picture has also gone viral in the process, and people can’t stop but compare him with Bond, the legendary reel hero whose fanciful achievements cinema goers love to watch. The picture alone has amassed 11,000 likes on Twitter. Awed by Macron’s picture, one Twitter user Stanley Pignal has called Macron a ‘freaking hardcore’. Another tweet of him being compared to James Bond, “Getting dropped from a chopper onto a sub? This is firmly in James Bond territory.”

The jaw-dropping picture has received some amazing reactions. Here are few of them:

French Pres. @EmmanuelMacron lowered onto a submarine from a helicopter in the Atlantic before taking part in a rocket launch simulation. pic.twitter.com/7sARviE5a5 — Franz-Stefan Gady (@HoansSolo) July 5, 2017

How freakin’ hardcore is this Macron dude? Getting dropped from a chopper onto a sub? This is firmly in James Bond territory. http://t.co/WlGawuJPNR — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) July 4, 2017

“My name is Macron. Emmanuel Macron.” http://t.co/AGDMFaIHdF — Hélène Lisle (@lislehelene) July 4, 2017

Macron mania has reached a fever pitch since the picture has surfaced on Twitter. Move over (Justin) Trudeau, Macron is here!