Freestyle soccer player John Farnworth shows off incredible football skills at 600ft

John Farnworth performing at 600fts. (Photo: Facebook)

John Farnworth, a freestyle footballer from Lancashire’s Preston recently showed off his amazing ball skills on top of a 600ft radio mast while completing in a vertigo-inducing stunt. According to Daily Mail, Farnworth climbed to the top of a huge radio mast that stands tall at 600 fts in the nearby village of Inskip. The 31-year old footballer had to fight the strong currents of wind to complete his stunt at such a height even though he is not the biggest fan of heights, according to Farnworth. The task was performed by him in the wee hours of the day at 4 AM.

John Farnworth was quoted in the Daily Mail report exclaiming his happiness. He said, “It was the craziest thing I’ve ever done….It might surprise some people but I am actually quite scared of heights.” While talking about the difficult task of climbing up the long mast, John said, “I had climbed the mast a few years ago but did not even make it to the top. It took almost an hour to reach, as it is quite a long way up, and we have to make sure I am securely strapped in….I always like to push myself, especially something I have a fear of. It was quite windy up there but it was not quite as bad as I had expected.”

Watch video here-

Before performing the next to impossible task, Farnworth started training in small spaces for a while so the size of the area up there was not too much of a problem, the Daily Mail report said. While talking about the biggest challenge, John said that keeping the ball up while doing the tricks made me forget that I had the fear of heights.

This is not the first time when John Farnworth achieved something so big. He is known for performing difficult tasks and stunts. He previously broke Lionel Messi’s record by controlling a ball dropped from a drone flying at 105ft, while Messi held the record of holding the ball at 59ft.