France shooting: Partner of attacker detained

A woman who was living with the attacker who killed four people at a supermarket in southern France’s Trebes has been detained, a prosecutor said on Friday. Francois Molins, the prosecutor said gunman Radouane Lakdim had claimed to be a soldier for the terror group Islamic State (IS) while storming the Super U market in the town before he was killed by police.

The shooting”>shooting attack unfolded when Lakdim hijacked a car, killed its driver and attempted to mow down four police officers while opening fire at them. One policeman got injured in the incident while he was jogging at a park, according to The Guardian.

He later drove the car to the supermarket and immediately opened fire upon people, killing two before taking several others as hostages. It took three hours to bring the situation under control when the police shot dead the gunman in a cross firing. Two more were later confirmed dead by the police.

The IS claimed responsibility for the shooting”>shooting attack. The France interior ministry identified the deceased gunman as a resident of Carcassonne in southern France.

French President Emmanuel Macron later confirmed that 16 people were injured in the incident. While speaking at a European Union (EU) summit in Brussels, President Macron said the incidents were ‘terrorists’ in nature and added that he would soon return to Paris to take an action upon it.