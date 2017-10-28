France condemns terrorist attack targeting peacekeepers in Mali

On Thursday, terrorists targeted a United Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali logistic convoy. (Reuters)

France condemned on Friday the terrorist attack against United Nation (UN) peacekeepers in Mali, stressing that the perpetrators would be punished in line with a UN resolution, France’s foreign ministry said in a press release.

On Thursday, terrorists targeted a United Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) logistic convoy in northeastern Mali, killing three Chadian peacekeepers and wounding two others, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Those responsible for this crime will have to answer for their actions. The resolution 2374 allows the Security Council to take action against those who have prepared, ordered, financed, and committed attacks on peacekeepers in Mali,” the ministry was quoted as saying.

France also reiterated its support of the action to implement the peace agreement in Mali and reduce the threat of armed terrorist groups in the entire Sahel.