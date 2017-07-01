Four killed in IED blast in northwest Pakistan

The entire area was sealed and the security forces launched search operation to nab the culprits. (Representative image: AP)

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near a security check post today killed four persons, including two security personnel, in restive northwest Pakistan near the Afghan border, officials said. A routine check up was underway at Aka Khel Check Post in Tirah Valley of Khyber Agency when the security personnel spotted an unattended bag, they said. When the security personnel searched the bag it exploded, killing four people on the spot including two security men, officials said.

Those killed were identified as Naik Mehmud Shah, Levies Naik Bagh Mir, and two civilians. No group claimed responsibility for the attack. The entire area was sealed and the security forces launched search operation to nab the culprits.