Four killed in blast in Chedgi near Pakistan-Iran border

A roadside bomb today struck a vehicle in a town in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province near the Iran border, killing at least four persons and injuring five others, a media report said. The explosion took place in Chedgi, an area situated at a distance of 70 kilometres from Panjgur. Chedgi is a sensitive area, situated near the Pakistan-Iran border. It is unclear who planted the bomb and officers were still investigating. The administration has deployed a technical team to determine the nature of the blast, security officials were quoted as saying by the Geo News. Four persons were killed and five others were injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, they said. Balochistan has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. The largest province of the country by area, it is home to a low-level insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists. Al Qaeda-linked and sectarian militants also operate in the region.

The province shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran. Earlier this month, Health Minister of Balochistan province Rehmat Saleh Baloch survived a rocket attack when unidentified assailants targeted his convoy. In May, 28 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted the convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Balochistans Mastung area.