Boris Becker responds to bankruptcy, says surprised and disappointed

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt by a London bankruptcy court. The BBC reported that the 49-year-old owed a firm of private bankers a large sum and the court registrar said there was not enough credible evidence that he could pay, reports Xinhua news agency. Becker’s lawyers asked for a final chance to pay with the funds from remortgaging a property in Majorca but Registrar Miss Christine Derrett said it was “with regret” that she came to the conclusion that he could not pay.

Becker, who the Wimbledon Championships three times, works as a coach and TV pundit for the BBC and other media. He did not attend the hearing in London. The bankruptcy application was made by Arbuthnot Latham in connection with a debt owed to them for nearly two years. In a statement, Becker said he was “surprised and disappointed” that Arbuthnot Latham had chosen to bring the proceedings against him.

“This order relates to one disputed loan which I was due to repay in full in one month’s time,” he said. “It is disappointing that my request for today’s hearing to be postponed until this time was refused. My earnings are well publicised and it is clear that I have the means to repay this debt. “The value of the asset in question far exceeds the debt owed to Arbuthnot Latham.”