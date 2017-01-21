  3. Former President George HW Bush breathing on own after tube removed

Bush, who at 92 is the nation's oldest living ex-president, watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Former US President George H.W. Bush, who has spent nearly a week at a Houston hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia, was breathing on his own after a breathing tube was removed on Friday, a family spokesman said.

Bush, who at 92 is the nation’s oldest living ex-president, watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. “He was extubated this morning, and is breathing well on his own with minimal supplemental oxygen,” McGrath said.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, McGrath has said.

She is being treated for bronchitis and is expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend as a precaution, he said.
“Mrs. Bush, meanwhile, continues to feel better and is focusing on spending time with her husband,” the spokesman said.

