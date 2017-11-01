For Halloween, Hillary Clinton to dress up as President Donald Trump? Here is what she said

The former US Secretary of State, during an event, told author Cheryl Strayed that she would like to dress up as the President in the Halloween.(Reuters)

Hillary Clinton has grabbed eyeballs for her take on this year’s Halloween event! The former US Secretary of State, during an event, told author Cheryl Strayed that she would like to dress up as the President. As per Business Insider report, Clinton who was promoting her book ‘What Happened’ at a book tour event in Chicago joked when she was asked what was she going to be for Halloween. “I have to start thinking about it,” she said. “I think I will maybe come as the president!”

Clinton’s answer was followed by applause and laughter from the theatre in downtown Chicago as nearly 4,000 Clinton fans who paid $90 or more gathered to hear her account of the 2016 election in her book ‘What Happened’. It was, however, unclear whether Clinton meant to do what said – dress up like US President Donald Trump! Donald Trump famously defeated her in the 2016 elections.

The Clintons have a better record as compared to other Presidents when it comes to dressing up during Halloween. During Bill Clinton’s tenure as the President, both Bill and Hillary have dressed up multiple times for Halloween, as per Business Insider reports. But, it’s not the same for Donald Trump or former President George Bush.

Speaking about her loss at the 2016 Presidential elections to Trump, Hillary Clinton admitted, “there were times when I was tempted to just pull the covers over my head.’ Clinton said that she read mystery novels and binge-watched HGTV shows because of their “satisfying ends” to cope with the Presidential Elections loss, says a Chicago Tribune report.