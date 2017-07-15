Florida sinkhole swallows home and boat parked outside

Pasco County fire chief Shawn Whited said crews reached the spot after someone noticed a depression that was formed under a boat. (Source: AP)

In a shocker, a sinkhole which started with the size of small swimming pool and continued to grow, swallowed a home and damaged another in the US state of Florida, an Associated Press report said. Speaking at a press conference, Pasco County fire chief Shawn Whited said crews reached the spot after someone noticed a depression that was formed under a boat, which was parked outside a house. Minutes after the hole opened up, he added. He further said that even while the residents had left for their daily works, firefighters not only rescued two dogs but also retrieved some belongings. Soon, the sinkhole swallowed the entire home and portion of a door of the other house.

As per the report, as many as 10 houses were declared unsafe by County building officials. They also said that more may be affected. It also quoted Tampa Bay Times report and said that the Duke Energy has cut electricity of around 100 residents in the neighborhood areas.The residents of a city in Japan woke up on Tuesday morning to find a giant sinkhole in one of its commercial street.

Last year in Fukuoka, Japan, where underground construction near a commercial area for a subway tunnel was reportedly going on, a gigantic hole swallowed a large part of a five-lane street near the city’s major railway station. The sinkhole, as reported by The Guardian, is said to be around 20 m in length and 15 m in breadth, and has disrupted the power lines in the nearby region.