Flash floods kill 11 in northeastern Iran

Representative Image (Reuters)

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain in northeastern Iran have left at least 11 people dead and two missing, the Red Crescent said today. “So far 11 people have died in this accident — eight of them in Khorasan Razavi, two in Golestan and another in North Khorasan,” Red Crescent rescue chief Morteza Salimi told the ISNA news agency. Friday’s storms caused flooding in five provinces and some villages remained cut off on Saturday. The two people missing were part of a family of three whose car was washed away by the torrent in Golestan province. One of them, a woman, has been found dead and the search is continuing for the other two.