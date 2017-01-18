Five killed after gunfire erupts at Mexico club

At least five people were killed and many others injured after shooting broke out at an electronic music festival at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Reuters)

At least five people were killed and many others injured after shooting broke out at an electronic music festival at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico that had drawn visitors from around the world to the beach resort city. CNN quoted Quintana Roo state prosecutor Miguel Angel Pech Cen as saying that two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian were among the deceased.

He said a preliminary investigation indicates that the shootout began after a person, who entered the club with a firearm, was stopped by security officials. “I heard what sounded like firecrackers. Everyone started screaming and running for cover,” said an eye witness.

The organisers of the festival said on their Facebook page that three members of the event’s security team were killed trying to protect patrons inside after a gunman opened fire in front of the club. “We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation,” the festival statement said. Authorities are trying to determine who was behind the shooting and why it occurred.