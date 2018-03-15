Fitting tribute? London club king Peter Stringfellow remembers all-time favourite celebrity and ‘customer’ Stephen Hawking

Visionary physicist Stephen Hawking breathed his last at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 76. (Peter Stringfellow/Twitter)

Visionary physicist Stephen Hawking breathed his last at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 76. Tributes poured in from all corners of the world for the brightest cosmos of science whose immense contribution to theory of universe has captivated millions globally. Besides renowned personalities like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sundar Pichai and Theresa May offering condolences, a man named Peter Stringfellow remembered the brilliant scientist like none. Peter Stringfellow is the owner of the London strip club Stringfellows and called Professor Hawking as “Steve Harking” (a typo) for which he blamed dyslexia. Following the scientist’s demise, Stringfellow posted a picture of himself with Hawking calling him his all-time favourite celebrity. Further, he wished that he could see the professor in the Cosmos clarifying that he believed that like Hawking we all are stardust.

Here is my most favourite photo of Professor Steve Harking having dinner with me in my club Stringfellows ( 2003 ish) my all time favourite celebrity !! A really inspirational man ..Thank you Professor I will see you in the Cosmos one day as like you I believe we are Stardust pic.twitter.com/i6t8zcfkud — Peter Stringfellow (@PJStringfellow) March 14, 2018

Later, he posted a string of posts in which he dubbed Hawking as a “really inspirational man” and in another tweet blamed dyslexia for his spelling error. The club took to twitter to retweet Peter’s posts and noted that Peter always felt honoured because Stephen visited his club and had a great evening in the company of the Stringfellows girls. Hawking developed ALS (a motor neurone disease) at the age of 22 and lived the better part of his life on a wheelchair, spoke through a voice synthesiser and communicated via eyebrow movements. Hawking became the most renowned and popular scientist for his work on black holes and relativity.

I’ve told you all before that I’m dyslexic and so cock up occasionally when my speller lets me down !! Now RT that if you want !! ..Peter pic.twitter.com/ArJP2YPzpD — Peter Stringfellow (@PJStringfellow) March 14, 2018

Not necessary Mr Radley he had a great time and anyway that photo is from around 2001 ( I think !) http://t.co/AOusf7nvaI — Peter Stringfellow (@PJStringfellow) March 14, 2018

Except Nobel, the scientists has won every other major accolades and is the author of several popular science books including A Brief History of Time. The scientist was also paid tribute through popular fiction in Big Bang Theory and The Simpsons. Jim Parsons of BBT posted a black and white photo with caption “Thank you Stephen Hawking”. The picture was one of the seven times Stephen appeared on the show. Hawking even in his weakened state was never shy from enjoying life. The Sheffield club owner represented Hawking as the ‘man lives within his brain and still manages to feel the overwhelming power of sex’.

Hawking’s children Lucy, Robert and Tim in a statement offered their deepest condolences and said that they were saddened at the loss of their father.