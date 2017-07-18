First ever wedding takes place in British Antarctic Territory

Polar field guides Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester got married in sub-zero temperatures in a two-day celebration. (Image Source: British Antarctic Survey/PA)

In a first, a couple got married in the British Antarctic Territory, with the bride sewing an orange piece of tent on to her dress for her “something old”.

Polar field guides Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester got married in sub-zero temperatures in a two-day celebration. The wedding guests included the couple’s 18 colleagues who live and work at the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) largest research station during the winter months. It is the first official wedding to take place on the territory in Adelaide Island. “Over the last 10 years Tom and I have been working and travelling around the world,” said the 34-year-old bride Baum, from Birmingham.

“Getting married in Antarctica feels like it was meant to be. There is no better place really, I love snowy mountains and spending time in amazing places with awesome people,” she was quoted as saying by ‘The Telegraph’. “We have always wanted to have a small personal wedding, but never imagined we’d be able to get married in one of the most remote places on Earth,” said the 35-year-old groom Sylvester from Sheffield. Both Sylvester and Baum worked as expedition leaders around the world including Northern India, Nepal, Peru, Ecuador, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Borneo, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.