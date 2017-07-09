First ever Pakistan robot waitress helps pizza joint pull in customers; sales boom

Pakistan’s first robot waitress resembling a short, slender woman wearing a long dress and apron, has created a buzz all over the city of Multan and over the internet. (AP)

Pakistan’s first robot waitress resembling a short, slender woman wearing a long dress and apron, has created a buzz all over the city of Multan and over the internet. The owner of a pizza shop in Pakistan, Syed Aziz Ahmed Jafari, said that with the introduction of a robot waitress, the business has seen a significant boom. He said that since the robot was unveiled in the month of February the sale of pizzas have in fact doubled. However, this unique idea of making a robotic waitress to give a boost to the business was given by Jafari’s son Syed Osama Aziz, as reported by the Dawn.

Aziz was the brain and the engineer behind the robot. The robot weighs 25 kilogrammes and is capable of carrying up to 5kg of food. It can detect and request the obstacle in its way to give way. Aziz said that he took the basic idea from China where robots are working and serving in restaurants already. He said that though he used to sell pizzas, but now, he receives calls from businessmen who expressed their interest in buying such machines. His father on the other hand, says he has three more robot waitresses and plans to open a new branch.

While answering the question that why did he prefer a waitress to a waiter, Osama said that the female body shape is helping the machine to maintain the weight it is carrying. The robot also has a scarf around her neck to make clear that it is a female robot. He said that all the components, both electrical and mechanical, used in the machine were made in Pakistan.