Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Manchester

Firefighters were tackling a blaze that broke out in a 12-storey building in Manchester, officials said. The fire service said it started on the ninth floor of a 12-storey block near the Arndale shopping centre, before spreading to other floors, BBC reported on Saturday. A spokesman said the blaze was under control and one person had been taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation. Shoppers watched as fire crews dealt with the blaze on Joiner Street in the Northern Quarter. The fire service said 12 engines had been at the scene and advised people to avoid the area. Eyewitness Les Gunn said there had been “lots of smoke and debris”. Mark Denby, who was shopping nearby, said people had been applauding firefighters for “doing an heroic job”. The fire service tweeted: “The fire had spread to multiple floors but we have things well under control here.” It said emergency services, including police and paramedics, had done an “amazing job”. Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell tweeted that the building was “safely evacuated”. “Paramedics & others are at the scene to triage all those affected but no serious injuries known.” A BBC journalist, who was near the scene, said the fire was “doused quite quickly”. Police said there were road closures in Joiner Street and in Church Street, between High Street and Tib Street.