Fire breaks out at a cosmetics factory, at least 30 injured

Authorities say two explosions and a fire at a cosmetics factory north of New York City have left between 30 and 35 people injured, including seven firefighters caught in the second blast. New Windsor town police say the first explosion occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Verla International cosmetics factory. Police say firefighters were inside when the second explosion occurred. Town Supervisor George Green says up to 35 people are being treated for injuries, including seven firefighters. Two of the firefighters were taken to the burn unit at Westchester Medical Center. Officials say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state emergency response teams have been sent to a Hudson Valley cosmetics factory where two explosions and a fire have injured 20 people.

The Democrat says the personnel and other resources dispatched Monday to New Windsor in Orange County include homeland security staffers, state police, and environmental conservation enforcement officers and health department technicians. The response teams include fire protection and air pollution control specialists, 30 state troopers and fire investigators. Police say the first explosion occurred around 10:30 a.m. Cuomo says the initial blast occurred in the factory’s warehouse. The governor says state investigators will work with local authorities to determine the cause of the explosion.