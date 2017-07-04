Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen released from hospital

Janet Yellen went to London for a June 27 event at the British Academy and stayed in the city afterward for a short vacation, The Hill reported. (PTI)

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen was released from a London hospital on Monday after she was admitted for a urinary tract infection on Friday. Yellen went to London for a June 27 event at the British Academy and stayed in the city afterward for a short vacation, The Hill reported. She was treated over the weekend at King Edward VII Hospital, the Fed said, adding that she is heading back to Washington and is expected to follow her planned schedule for the week.

She is slated to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on July 12. Ahead of her testimony, the Fed will release a report to Congress on monetary policy on Friday, the report said.