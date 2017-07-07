Federal ethics chief Walter Shaub who took on Donald Trump quits; says improvement required

Walter Shaub. (Source: USOGE)

In what could be seen as a major embarrassment for US President Donald Trump, the Director of a Federal Ethics Agency, Walter Shaub, has resigned from his post. Shaub had earlier taken on the Trump administration over the US President’s plans that could lead to potential business conflict of interest. Shaub who led the Federal Office of Government Ethics had on Thursday said that he will step down by the end of July. Shaub also said that he would be joining the Campaign Legal Center, which is a Washington-based organisation that studies the role of money in politics. In his resignation letter to US President Trump, he said that his resignation will be effective from July 19, according to a Bloomberg report.

Campaign Legal Center has quoted Shaub as saying that by working with the current administration he has learned that the current ethics program needs to be improved, Shaub said, ”It has become very clear to me by working with the current government that the present ethics program needs improvement”. He added that he is looking forward to working with the Campaign Legal Center. Shaub said, ”I am looking forward to working with the Campaign Legal Center, as well as working on ethics reform at all levels of government,” Bloomberg reported.

Walter Shaub had questioned Trump’s plan for addressing the potential of business conflict of interest and termed Trump’s plans ‘meaningless’. Unlike other Presidents who came before Trump, the President has retained the ownership interest in his businesses. Previous Presidents have put their businesses in a blind trust, Trump has, on the other hand, let his family members manage his business, as per the report.