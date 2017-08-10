Fed up of congested roads, this man swims to office

Benjamin David, who lives in Munich, is so fed up with the grind of taking a bus or bike to work every day that he has found an alternative to reach office. (Reuters)

Have you ever cribbed over long traffic while going to office or to stay fit a thought might have crossed your mind to go to office by bike. But have you ever acted on such thoughts? Well, a man in Germany often does this. According to Reuters, Benjamin David, who lives in Munich, is so fed up with the grind of taking a bus or bike to work every day that he has found an alternative to reach office. David wears his swimming costume instead. David, who works in the burly beer garden packs his laptops and clothes into a waterproof bag, put on his wetsuit and takes to River Isar for his journey to office. “It is beautifully refreshing and also the fastest way,” the report said.

When asked by Reuters about his decision, David said, “I used to go by bike or bus or car or on foot and you need much longer. Today the current was quite strong and I only needed about 12 minutes.”

The river can get chilly in winters with the temperatures falling up to 4 degrees. When asked if he does this throughout the year he said,”I mostly do this in summer. I am a bit of a wimp, but you can also do it in winter, then I’ve got a longer wet suit.”