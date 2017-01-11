Fake news: In first press conference as president-elect, Donald Trump slams media for its role in US polls

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect. (Source: AP)

In his first press conference as US president-elect, Donald Trump started by targetting the media and indicated that he was not happy with the role played by certain news organisations in what he implied, was the coverage that he received that was biased. He especially targetted one TV channel and media organisation, but did not name it. He also targetted some agencies over their role in spreading false news about him. However, he refused to elaborate as it was confidential. He said it was a disgrace at what was allowed to be spread. He slammed a group of opponents, ‘sick people’ who released this stuff. He said it was an ‘absolute disgrace’. He mentioned China indirectly, but was quite reticent about explaining what the role of Russia was. Trump went on to say that he respected what Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump says intelligence agencies may have leaked dossier on his ties to Russia, says it would be ‘blot’ on their record.

After hitting out at these media outlets for spouting fake news against him, Donald Trump rushed to say that he respected the media tremendously and was beholden to them for his becoming the President of the United states of America. He said that “Hacking is bad. And it should not be done.”

Donald added, “I don’t know whether I get along with Putin in future, I hope I do.” He added, “I am a very high profile person. I am surrounded by bodyguards. So whenever I go anywhere I know they have cameras and other spying equipment. I tell people, be careful.”

About Russia, Donald Trump said, “I have no deals in Russia, I have no loans with Russia, I have no assets in Russia.”

While Donald Trump’s relationship with the media has been thorny, what got him to make these statements as soon as he started speaking at the presser was the fact that major media outlets said that Russia may well have some information about US’s next commander-in-chief that could be damaging.