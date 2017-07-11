Facebook temporarily blocks page of magazine with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s photograph

Facebook last week temporarily blocked the official page of a magazine published by the leading English daily from Kashmir, ‘Greater Kashmir’, for posting the latest cover carrying slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s photograph. (Reuters)

Facebook last week temporarily blocked the official page of a magazine published by the leading English daily from Kashmir, ‘Greater Kashmir’, for posting the latest cover carrying slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s photograph. “You’re temporarily blocked from posting. This temporary block will last for 24 hours, and you won’t be able to post on Facebook until it’s finished,” read the message from Facebook administrator on magazine ‘Kashmir Ink’ read.

The magazine had carried detailed stories covering the year after Wani’s death in an encounter in Kashmir on July 8 last year. Facebook also removed the cover page of the latest issue of the magazine, which was shared on official Facebook page of ‘Kashmir Ink’ on Friday evening. “We removed the post below because it doesn’t follow the Facebook Community Standards. Please bear in mind that people who repeatedly post things that aren’t allowed on Facebook may have their accounts permanently disabled,” the message from Facebook read.

When contacted for a comment on this, a Facebook India spokesperson said the company is looking into the matter. Facebook has blocked many accounts over the past one year for posting text, images or videos relating to militants in Kashmir.