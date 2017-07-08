Facebook staff set to get own community, from village down to hotel and grocery store

Here’s a picture that Facebook provided showing how the community might look like. (Website)

After connecting people across the world on a common social media platform, Facebook is now planning to create a community in the physical world too. In short, space crunch for the social network has made it think out-of-the-box and put its feet on real ground. The social network has announced a plan to build its own village that will provide residents, many of whom will be Facebook employees, with housing, transportation services and other amenities, reported Business Insider. According to the report, the internet giant is planning a massive new construction project at its Menlo Park, California corporate campus, as part of its plans to expand its home base. It is a 56-acre site, which was bought by Facebook in 2015 for about $400 million. Mentioning a blog post by Facebook, the report said that the company has planned to build 125,000 square feet of new retail space. It will include a grocery store, pharmacy and additional community-facing retail. Once the plan is executed and the village is constructed, it will offer 1.6 million square feet of housing or 1,500 units.

However, the community which is called “mixed-use village” by Facebook, will take roughly a decade to build, said the report quoting a person familiar with the plans. However, it will be completed in several phases. Initially, it will include the housing and grocery store, which is expected to be wrapped up in the first half of 2021. Later, the subsequent phases will be completed in every two years, the report added.

According to Facebook, the village will provide all types of convenience to the residents, which will mostly be its employees. A major benefit of the community is of having employees live so close to campus is a reduction in the amount of traffic in the area. However, Facebook is also opening up the housing to the community at large.

The plan has been presented to the City of Menlo Park for approval by Facebook and teh process is expected to take about two years, the report added.