Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sister Randi sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight; slams airline

The former Director of Market Development of the popular social media platform Facebook, Randi Zuckerberg was sexually harassed on a flight. While flying on an Alaska Airlines jet from Los Angeles to Mazatlan, a male passenger made explicit and lewd comments on Zuckerberg which were sexual in nature. Randi is the sister of Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “Feeling furious, disgusted and degraded after an Alaska Airlines flight during which the passenger next to me made repeated lewd, inappropriate, and offensive sexual remarks to me.” She further continued, “Both me and my colleague reported the incident to flight attendants who told me this was a frequent flier, brushed off his behaviour as “oh, he just doesn’t have a filter,” kept feeding him more drinks, and suggested that I move to the back of the plane if I was uncomfortable”.

After posting a letter on social media, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur explained her ordeal and how the flight attendants brushed off her co-passenger’s behaviour. In an update, she wrote that she received a call from two executives from Alaska Airlines. They informed her that the airline is conducting an investigation and have temporarily suspended the passenger’s travel privileges. While it should never have happened in the first place. In her update, Zuckerberg said that she was thankful that the airline was taking the situation seriously.

According to Bloomberg, Alaska Airlines’ Vice President in blog post on Thursday addressed a case of sexual harassment on an Alaska flight from Los Angeles to Mazatlan. Schneider called the report “very disturbing” without identifying the accuser.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our number one priority,” Schneider wrote. “As a company, we have zero tolerance for any type of misconduct that creates an unsafe environment for our guests and our employees.”

Zuckerberg’s comments on Twitter and Facebook prompted thousands of comments and shares, many from women who said they had been harassed on flights and ignored by flight crews and the airlines. Zuckerberg said on Facebook that she didn’t identify the passenger because she didn’t want to make it a “personal vendetta.”

Earlier this month, the Kerala Police has registered a case against an Air India Express pilot on the basis of a complaint from a female flight attendant, who alleged that she was sexually harassed by him. A case has been registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, a police official said, adding that they both belong to Kerala.