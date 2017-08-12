Explosion in Quetta, Pakistan at least 15 people killed, 32 injured

At least 12 people were killed and 30 injured after explosion rocked a high-security zone of Quetta’s Pishin Stop in Pakistan. (Representative Image/Reuters)

At least 15 people were killed and 32 injured after explosion rocked a high-security zone of Quetta’s Pishin Stop in Pakistan tonight, according to DawnNews. Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said the deceased include officials of security force and civilians. The city has been put on high alert following the blast. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said that an on-duty security vehicle was targeted in the blast and added 10 security officials were also injured in the attack. ISPR said “Incendiary explosive was used in the blast due to which nearby vehicles caught fire,” as per DawnNews.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the attack in Quetta which he called “an attempt to mar Independence Day festivity” in the country, as per The Express Tribune. The injured people were taken to a Civil Hospital in Quetta. “Our first priority is to carry out rescue operations,” Bugti said. Police and other law enforcement forces have cordoned off the area. The Balochistan Assembly, Quetta Law College, a private hospital and many offices are located in the area where the explosion occurred.

COAS condemns terrorist attack on Army truck in Quetta, an attempt to mar Indep Day festivity. Our resolve won’t succumb to any challenge. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 12, 2017

Bugti said, “It would be unfair to call the incident a security lapse.” He added the terrorists do not want the people to celebrate the Independence Day. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.